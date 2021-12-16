SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2021 8:38 am
Click to play video: 'COVID vaccine boosters available to those 18+ in Ontario starting Monday' COVID vaccine boosters available to those 18+ in Ontario starting Monday
WATCH ABOVE: COVID vaccine boosters available to those 18+ in Ontario starting Monday.

TORONTO — Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 expert advisers is expected to release new modelling this morning on the state of the pandemic in the province.

The new projections come a day after the provincial government announced a series of new measures in response to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Among them is an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 booster shots, which will be available starting Monday to residents over 18 whose second dose was at least three months ago.

Read more: Ontarians 18+ can get COVID vaccine boosters Monday

The province also said it will cut capacity to 50 per cent at certain large venues, including sporting arenas and cinemas, starting Saturday.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday it appears Omicron may already have overtaken the Delta variant as the dominant strain in Ontario.

The province’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, has said Omicron is infecting between four and eight times more people than Delta.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
