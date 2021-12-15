Menu

Health

Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron concerns

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 4:07 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Ontario COVID update

The Ontario government says it is reintroducing capacity limits for some indoor venues amid concerns around the Omicron variant.

The government said capacity limits of 50 per cent will be applied to indoor areas of venues with a normal capacity of 1,000 or more.

The new rules will take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,800 new COVID cases as daily counts continue to surge

“This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn,” a news release from the province said.

The government said the new rules will apply to sports and recreation facilities, entertainment facilities including concert venues, theatres and cinemas, meeting and event spaces, racing venues, studio audiences in film and TV, museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens, casinos and other gaming establishments, fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals.

The news comes as the province also announced an accelerated booster dose rollout, with those 18+ becoming eligible as of Monday.

Click to play video: 'Omicron and travel restrictions' Omicron and travel restrictions
Omicron and travel restrictions

The interval between second and third doses has also been reduced from six months to three.

“Early evidence suggests that a third dose or booster can further increase protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the news release said.

“While cases were always expected to rise, the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant could put additional strain on Ontario’s hospital capacity, making it critical that all Ontarians receive their booster dose as soon as possible.”

The variant is soon expected to become the dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario.

