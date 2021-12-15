Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 15 2021 6:05pm
01:52

COVID vaccine boosters available to those 18+ in Ontario starting Monday

Ontario has announced that COVID vaccine boosters will now be available to those aged 18+ in the province starting Monday. Sean O’Shea reports.

