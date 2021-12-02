Winter festival coming to Regina this February

Send this page to someone via email

A winter festival is officially coming to Regina this February, the city announced on Thursday.

Frost Regina festival will run from Feb. 4 until Feb. 13, 2022.

The following events and activities are being planned for the festival:

Interactive light displays

Outdoor fire pits

Dog sledding

Horse and wagon tours

Warming lodges and domes

Ice and snow sculptures

Ice skating rinks

Ice bars

Indigenous storytelling

Outdoor art gallery

Outdoor curling

Two concerts featuring Dean Brody and Big Wreck are also in the works.

Festival events and activities will be held throughout the city, including the warehouse district, downtown and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) grounds.

“One site just wouldn’t embrace enough of our city so by bringing together the warehouse district, downtown district, Wascana Park and (REAL), I think it really creates a city-wide celebration,” REAL CEO Tim Reid said.

Mayor Sandra Masters said Frost Regina will contribute to Regina’s “civic pride and cultural vibrancy.”

“Regina is a winter city and it’s time for us to embrace all of the opportunities that our prairie winters have to offer. I want to thank the Regina Winter Festival Committee and all of the community organizations for creating this incredible week-long event for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” Masters said.

A hi-tech drone show will also be hosted at Mosaic Stadium and will aim to provide “futuristic entertainment for all ages.”

There will be no admission charge for that event, courtesy of the City of Regina.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani and Co-Chair of the Regina Winter Festival Committee, said it’s rewarding to see the vision of the festival come to life.

She thanked the committee members as well as host hubs like Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), Provincial Capital Commission, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, and Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District.

“I am looking forward to seeing the community take part in the joy, fun and magic of winter in Regina,” Bresciani said.

Frost Regina will be funded by the provincial and municipal governments, the Regina Hotel Association, hub organizations and sponsorship.

Brandy Jones, an Indigenous artist, designed Frost Regina’s logo.

“The meaning behind my art is unity for Indigenous people. It’s a mixture between Métis, Inuit, Haida and Salish. All the colours represent every Indigenous nation,” Jones said.

More details about the festival can be found on the Frost Regina website.

