Iceville at Mosaic Stadium returns for another season

Send this page to someone via email

For those looking for something to do in Regina this winter, Iceville at Mosaic Stadium is back for another season.

Iceville, presented by SaskTel, will run from Dec. 31 until Feb. 3, 2022, at a cost of $5 per person. It will also be open during Frost, which is from Feb. 4 until Feb. 13. During Frost, access to the rink is available with a Frost Pass.

Ice sessions will be sold in one-hour blocks. Registration opened on Friday at noon with the first ice session available on Dec. 31 at noon.

The ice capacity is 215 skaters per hour. The rink will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) CEO Tim Reid is excited to see Iceville return for a second season after launching it last year during the pandemic to help out with lost revenue.

“We always talk about trying things, recognizing that sometimes they don’t work. But Iceville really did,” Reid told reporters.

“What we’ve heard from the public, and frankly what we’ve heard from the sponsors and the partners, is we want this to become an annual tradition,” Reid added.

The second season of Iceville will be kicked off on New Year’s Eve Day with a special skate from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by a fireworks display behind the Maxtron.

0:16 Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink welcomes public Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink welcomes public – Dec 31, 2020

REAL has expanded ice capacity for this event. The price will remain the same for skating but the public is welcome to come down to Mosaic Stadium for free if they just want to watch the fireworks from the stands.

Story continues below advertisement

The Harvard Lounge at Mosaic Stadium is being converted to the SGI Chalet and skaters are welcome to visit it before or after skating. The chalet will feature sofas, chairs, carpets and blankets.

There will be grab and go food and drinks during the day and a special chalet menu of food and drinks including signature cocktails in the evening.

Fridays at Iceville in January will feature Dinner and Skate in the AGT Lounge. From 6 to 9 p.m., REAL Chef Chaminda will serve up a special menu and there will be entertainment as well. The price for that booking, which can be made online, is $35 and includes skating.

For those who don’t have their own skates, Extreme Hockey is offering skate rentals inside the Chalet at a cost of $6 per pair. Extreme Hockey can also sharpen skates on site.

For a more intimate setting, private skate times are also available at $300 per hour and can be booked at Iceville.ca

Read more: Winter festival coming to Regina this February

Due to the province’s COVID-19 public health orders, everyone coming to Iceville 12 years or older must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test when checking in.

Story continues below advertisement

The negative COVID-19 test must be done within 72 hours of the designated skate time.

Masks must be worn while indoors at the stadium, except when eating or drinking but you must be seated while doing so.