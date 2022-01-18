Body of woman found in Kelowna dog park identified

The identity of a woman whose body was found at a Kelowna dog park has been released by RCMP in an attempt to get more information.

Austyn Godfrey, 25, is the Ontario woman who was found at the park. RCMP said in a press release that her next of kin have been notified and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Investigators are asking the public for assistance,” RCMP said in a release. “Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan. 16 is asked to call the RCMP tip line.”

Investigators want to hear from any motorists with dash cameras who drove the 2100-block of Glenmore Road, in the vicinity of the dog park, between 9 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

“There’s no call too small, no piece of information that’s too small,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in an interview on Monday. “Even if people may think ‘well, I was at the park, but I don’t have anything to offer. I didn’t see anything.’ We still want to speak to you.”

While the investigation is still in what police call the infancy stage, the RCMP doesn’t believe there’s any risk to public safety.

The Serious Crime tipline has been activated and the number to call to speak to an investigator is 250-470-6236. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net