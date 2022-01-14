Downtown Vernon death now deemed a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have determined homicide is the cause of death for a person whose body was found in Vernon’s downtown earlier this month.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were called to assist BC Ambulance Service personnel who had responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue in Vernon. The person was determined to have died prior to the arrival of first responders and an initial assessment of the victim’s injuries indicated the death to be suspicious.

“Police secured the scene and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Service, and BC Coroners Service attended to assist in the investigation,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The findings of an autopsy confirmed the person’s death to be the result of homicide.”

The RCMP has not disclosed further details related to the death.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5. If you witnessed anything suspicious or have information related to the incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

There is no further information available for release at this time.