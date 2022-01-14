Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Downtown Vernon death now deemed a homicide

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 1:59 pm
RCMP are investigating a body found in Vernon. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a body found in Vernon. Global News

Mounties have determined homicide is the cause of death for a person whose body was found in Vernon’s downtown earlier this month.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were called to assist BC Ambulance Service personnel who had responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue in Vernon. The person was determined to have died prior to the arrival of first responders and an initial assessment of the victim’s injuries indicated the death to be suspicious.

Read more: Vernon Mounties investigate after body found downtown; death deemed suspicious

“Police secured the scene and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Service, and BC Coroners Service attended to assist in the investigation,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at some complex' Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at some complex
Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at some complex – Jan 5, 2022

“The findings of an autopsy confirmed the person’s death to be the result of homicide.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP has not disclosed further details related to the death.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5. If you witnessed anything suspicious or have information related to the incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Click to play video: 'Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident' Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident
Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident – Dec 22, 2021

There is no further information available for release at this time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagVernon tagSuspicious Death tagSalvation Army tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagBC Ambulance Service tagRCMP’s General Investigation Section tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers