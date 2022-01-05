Vernon Mounties investigate after body found downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A body was found in downtown Vernon Wednesday morning and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, RCMP said the intersection of 32nd Ave and 33rd Street has been closed to all foot and vehicle traffic and are asking the public to avoid the area and choose alternative routes for travel.

“The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers remain at the scene to continue their investigation,” RCMP said.

RCMP said updates will be provided when available.

