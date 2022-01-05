Menu

News

Vernon Mounties investigate after body found downtown

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:22 am
RCMP are investigating a body found in Vernon Wednesday. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a body found in Vernon Wednesday. File//Global News

A body was found in downtown Vernon Wednesday morning and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, RCMP said the intersection of 32nd Ave and 33rd Street has been closed to all foot and vehicle traffic and are asking the public to avoid the area and choose alternative routes for travel.

“The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers remain at the scene to continue their investigation,” RCMP said.

RCMP said updates will be provided when available.

