Alberta health minister tests positive for COVID-19 as hospitalizations surpass 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. It comes as the province surpassed 1,000 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

In a post on social media Monday afternoon, Copping said he displayed mild symptoms last week and took a rapid test, which came back with a positive result. He is isolating at home.

“Please stay home if you have symptoms and take a rapid test if you can,” Copping said. “I urge any Albertan who hasn’t gotten immunized or still needs a booster to consider doing so.”

After displaying mild symptoms last week, I have taken a rapid test and tested positive. I am now isolating at home. Please stay home if you have symptoms, and take a rapid test if you can. /1 — Jason Copping (@JasonCoppingAB) January 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 1,007 people in Alberta hospitals being treated for COVID-19, a jump from 822 patients in hospital on Friday. The last time Alberta had more than 1,000 people in hospital with COVID-19 was in mid-October.

The province released three days’ worth of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon, which showed the spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

ICU admissions also increased, but at a slower rate. There are now 94 people in Alberta ICUs with COVID-19, up from 81 patients on Friday.

An additional 23 deaths were reported to Alberta Health since Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,403.

One of the deaths reported to Alberta Health in the last 72 hours was a child between the ages of five and nine. Alberta Health said the child died on Jan. 12 and the case did not involve pre-existing conditions. No further information about the child was released.

When it comes to the number of new daily cases, Alberta identified a total of 15,886 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last three days. The positive cases came from 42,622 tests conducted over the three-day period.

Of those, 6,293 were identified on Jan. 14, 5,407 were identified on Jan. 15 and 4,186 were identified on Jan. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 72,368 lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Changes to PCR testing availability in recent weeks mean these confirmed cases are just a fraction of the total number of cases in the community.