Health

Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 pill, set to be approved in Canada

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 9:39 am
Ottawa signs deals to buy COVID-19 antiviral pills from Merck, Pfizer
WATCH: Ottawa signs deals to buy COVID-19 antiviral pills from Merck, Pfizer – Dec 3, 2021

Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 antiviral pill has been approved for use in Canada, Global News has learned.

Health Canada is expected to announce Monday it has approved Pfizer’s pill for use in the fight against COVID-19.

Globalnews.ca will live stream a news conference by Health Canada officials at 11 a.m. EST.

Read more: Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 pills coming in 7-10 days: Health Canada

Last month, the federal government announced it signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer to buy up to one million courses of its treatment, pending regulatory approval.

Pfizer began a rolling submission with Health Canada in December for Paxlovid, which it said is designed to block a key enzyme needed for the COVID-19 virus to multiply.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The full results of Pfizer’s 2,250-person study found the drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89 per cent among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Pfizer added on Dec. 14 its COVID-19 pill appeared to be effective against the Omicron variant.

Separate laboratory testing also showed that the drug still works when it faces off against the Omicron variant, according to Pfizer.

Pfizer to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 treatment pill
Pfizer to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 treatment pill – Nov 16, 2021

The pill has also been approved for use in the United States by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More to come.

