SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada secures orders of Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada signs agreements for 1.5M courses of Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 antiviral pills' Canada signs agreements for 1.5M courses of Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 antiviral pills
WATCH: Canada signs agreements for 1.5M courses of Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 antiviral pills.

The federal government has signed purchase agreements with two pharmaceutical companies for their oral COVID-19 treatments.

Filomena Tassi, Canada’s minister of public services and procurement, told reporters on Friday the government has signed agreements with Pfizer and Merck to buy up to 1.5 million courses of their antiviral pills, PF-07321332 and Molnupiravir.

Both treatments are under Health Canada review, Tassi added.

“We also know that access to effective, easy-to-use treatments is critical to reducing the severity of COVID infections and will help save lives,” she said.

“As soon as these drugs are authorized for use, the government will work on getting them to provinces and territories as quickly as possible so that health-care providers can help Canadians who need them most.”

Read more: Canadians 18+ should be offered COVID-19 booster 6 months after 2nd shot, NACI says

Story continues below advertisement

As part of its initial order, the government has reached an agreement with Pfizer for one million courses of its treatment, pending Health Canada approval.

Trending Stories

The government’s deal with Merck is for up to 500,000 courses of its treatment, with an option to add 500,000 more pending approval, Tassi added.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19' Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19
Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19 – Nov 5, 2021

On Wednesday, Pfizer started a rolling submission with Health Canada for its pill, which it said is designed to block a key enzyme needed for the COVID-19 virus to multiply.

Pfizer also said its treatment can cut the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19 antiviral pill approved in U.K. still being reviewed by Health Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Merck’s pill is still under review by Health Canada as the company continues its rolling submission.

Last week, Merck shared data suggesting its drug was significantly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk individuals by around 30 per cent.

The treatment has received approval in the United Kingdom.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Reuters

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPfizer tagOmicron tagCOVID-19 Treatment tagMerck tagcovid treatment tagMolnupiravir tagMerck pill tagPfizer covid pill tagPfizer COVID-19 pill tagMerck COVID-19 pill tagmerck covid pill tagantiviral treatment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers