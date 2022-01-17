Menu

Southern Ontario wakes up to snowfall dump, some regions under ‘blizzard’ warning

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 7:18 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years' Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario residents are dealing with severe winter weather and whiteout conditions on Monday as a major storm continues to dump snow on the province. Global’s chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has more.

Southern Ontario is waking up to a dumping of snow that fell during early Monday as a major winter storm moves through the region.

Just after 7:45 a.m. Monday, Environment Canada put the City of Toronto and Hamilton under a “blizzard” warning. Niagara was already under one.

Then, York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, and Belleville – Quinte – Northumberland were also put under the blizzard warning shortly after.

“Blizzard conditions with gusty winds and persistent visibility near zero in snow and blowing snow are expected or occurring,” the weather agency said.

Snow accumulation of 30 to 40 cm is expected, Environment Canada said. Some areas will see up to 50 cm of snow.

toronto snow storm blizzard winter View image in full screen
Snowfall in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 as the city was put under a “blizzard” warning.”. Doug Gamey / Global News

Read more: Parts of Ontario set to receive ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h will cause blowing snow, the weather agency continued.

Other southern Ontario regions are under “winter storm” or “snowfall” warnings.

Environment Canada said there are peak snowfall rates of 8 to 10 centimetres per hour this morning in Toronto, with a little less in other cities.

Snowfall hit the region just before midnight Sunday as the worst of the snowfall was expected overnight into the morning hours Monday.

Environment Canada said the worst conditions of the storm is expected until 11 a.m.

“A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes is currently bringing significant snowfall and blizzard conditions to the region,” Environment Canada said.

Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said as of just before 8 a.m., 37 cm of snow has fallen in Toronto’s east end. He said there is likely another 10 to 15 cm left of snow to fall.

“Sidewalk plows are doing their best. But it hasn’t snowed like this in years. If you don’t have to go anywhere don’t. Cars stuck all over the place,” Farnell said.

Meanwhile, on the roads, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said thousands of cars are stuck along Highway 401 and is urging drivers to stay home.

“The biggest problem right now is the plows are stuck in this as well,” Schmidt said. “They can’t clear the highways, and you’re not going anywhere … if you’re stuck in traffic, you might be here a while.”

Drivers out on the roads have told Global News they had to shovel their cars out or got stuck in the snow. One man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck said he got stuck at least four times and was waiting on a friend with a bigger truck to help get him out.

Several schools in the area are closed to in-person learning. Some have switched to online learning while others have claimed Monday a complete “snow day” with no instruction.

