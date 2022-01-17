Menu

Education

List of Greater Toronto Area school cancellations amid winter storm for Monday, Jan. 17

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 6:37 am
An elementary student doing online learning in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
An elementary student doing online learning in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. Caryn Lieberman / Global News

Here is a list of in-person school closures and bus cancellations for the Greater Toronto Area due to weather on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Most schools have switched to remote learning for the day, with some exceptions.

Toronto District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

Peel District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Buses cancelled. No classes being held virtually.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

York Region District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

York Catholic District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

Durham District School Board: Buses cancelled. Elementary schools will be closed. Secondary schools switch to online learning.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled for all zones. Secondary schools switch to remote learning. Elementary schools are closed.

Halton District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled.

— More to come.

