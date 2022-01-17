Toronto District School Board moves classes online due to winter snow storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board is moving classes online as a major winter snow storm sweeps the region Monday morning.

TDSB made the official call shortly after 6 a.m.

On what was supposed to be the first day back to school, after two weeks of online learning following the Christmas Break due to Omicron, students instead will be logging on virtually for another day.

A major winter storm has moved into the GTA and southern Ontario during the early Monday hours dumping several centimetres of snow, as snowfall will continue throughout the day.

“Given the significant snowfall overnight and more expected this morning, we have made the decision to cancel school busses and close all TDSB schools – including those supporting students with complex medical and special education needs – to in-person learning for today,” the TDSB said early Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The TDSB gave parents and staff a heads up late Sunday night that since students have already been learning remotely for the last two weeks that it would just extend it for an additional day for everyone in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

“As shared with families yesterday, all schools will be moving to remote learning today,” the board said.

Given the significant snowfall, we have made the decision to cancel school busses and close all TDSB schools to in-person learning for today. All schools will be moving to remote learning. ➡️ https://t.co/i6ipn7mJXq — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 17, 2022

The TDSB recently changed its policy on “snow days” amid the pandemic. The board said when it decides to cancel buses and in-person attendance at schools due to bad weather that there is no instruction for the day, not even virtually. But it has made an exception for Monday to go remote.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Catholic District School Board in the city has also closed in-school instruction due to weather. Classes will be remote.

“Due to the weather, all school bus transportation has been cancelled & schools are closed for in-person learning today. Staff & students will continue to remain engaged in remote learning at home,” the Toronto Catholic District Schohttps://twitter.com/TCDSB/status/1483033132580450307ol Board tweeted shortly after 6 a.m.

Ontario has been grappling with controlling the spread of COVID-19 since Omicron took hold. Students were set to return to in-person learning Monday but will have to wait until Tuesday due to bad weather.

Due to the weather, all school bus transportation has been cancelled & schools are closed for in-person learning today. Staff & students will continue to remain engaged in remote learning at home. pic.twitter.com/gZxXt22TAG — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) January 17, 2022