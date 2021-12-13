TDSB says schools will close to in-person, online learning if buses cancelled due to weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says its schools will close to in-person and online learning for students if buses are forced to be cancelled due to weather conditions.

“From time to time it is necessary to cancel school buses due to severe weather. As you know, because of the need to maintain cohorts as a result of the ongoing pandemic, we are not able to combine classes, which is often necessary on days with bad weather because of reduced staffing levels,” a letter sent home to parents read on Monday.

“As a result, this year, the TDSB has determined that when buses are cancelled, all schools — including both in-person and virtual learning — will also be closed to staff and students.”

In the past, schools haven’t had full closures in wake of bus cancellations.

Teachers will provide voluntary work for students who wish to continue learning but no live or virtually live learning will take place. Any tests and/or parent meetings will be cancelled, as well.

Before- and after- school programs and extended day programs will also not run.

The board said the decision as to whether schools and buses will be cancelled will be made by 6 a.m. the day of.

“We know that these decisions can have a significant impact on thousands of families across Toronto and they are not taken lightly,” the letter continued.