Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

TDSB says schools will close to in-person, online learning if buses cancelled due to weather

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 3:40 pm
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. View image in full screen
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / Global News

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says its schools will close to in-person and online learning for students if buses are forced to be cancelled due to weather conditions.

“From time to time it is necessary to cancel school buses due to severe weather. As you know, because of the need to maintain cohorts as a result of the ongoing pandemic, we are not able to combine classes, which is often necessary on days with bad weather because of reduced staffing levels,” a letter sent home to parents read on Monday.

“As a result, this year, the TDSB has determined that when buses are cancelled, all schools — including both in-person and virtual learning — will also be closed to staff and students.”

Trending Stories

In the past, schools haven’t had full closures in wake of bus cancellations.

Read more: Toronto District School Board extends COVID-19 vaccination policy deadline for staff

Story continues below advertisement

Teachers will provide voluntary work for students who wish to continue learning but no live or virtually live learning will take place. Any tests and/or parent meetings will be cancelled, as well.

Before- and after- school programs and extended day programs will also not run.

The board said the decision as to whether schools and buses will be cancelled will be made by 6 a.m. the day of.

“We know that these decisions can have a significant impact on thousands of families across Toronto and they are not taken lightly,” the letter continued.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TDSB tagToronto District School Board tagToronto Schools tagschool bus cancellations tagToronto Education tagToronto Winter tagSnow Days tagToronto Winter Weather tagToronto Buses Cancelled tagToronto Snow Days tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers