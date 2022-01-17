Menu

Traffic

Toronto police shut down Gardiner, DVP as city hit with major storm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'OPP urging caution as blizzard slams the GTA' OPP urging caution as blizzard slams the GTA
WATCH: OPP urging caution as blizzard slams the GTA

The Toronto Police Service has closed the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to allow snow plows to clear the routes.

Police said on Twitter that the decision was made due to the extreme weather and the safety of drivers.

Police said the closure will allow for vehicles that are stuck to be moved and allow plows to clear the highways.

Read more: Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as winter storm blasts southern Ontario

A blizzard warning was issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA, with up to 60 cm of snow expected. The blizzard warning has since been lifted for the GTA and replaced with a winter storm warning.

Officials have urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

Throughout the Toronto area, there were reports of drivers who got stuck as the historic storm hit the region.

Parts of Highway 401 were also at a standstill Monday morning.

Click to play video: 'Significant snowstorm impacts first day back to school across Ontario' Significant snowstorm impacts first day back to school across Ontario
Significant snowstorm impacts first day back to school across Ontario

