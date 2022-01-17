Toronto police shut down Gardiner, DVP as city hit with major storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service has closed the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to allow snow plows to clear the routes.

Police said on Twitter that the decision was made due to the extreme weather and the safety of drivers.

Police said the closure will allow for vehicles that are stuck to be moved and allow plows to clear the highways.

A blizzard warning was issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA, with up to 60 cm of snow expected. The blizzard warning has since been lifted for the GTA and replaced with a winter storm warning.

Officials have urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

Throughout the Toronto area, there were reports of drivers who got stuck as the historic storm hit the region.

Parts of Highway 401 were also at a standstill Monday morning.

