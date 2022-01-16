Officials to provide update on Ottawa explosion investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are set to provide an update on the investigation into an explosion in Ottawa, Ont., which left at least one person dead.

According to police, on Thursday, an explosion occurred at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

In a press release issued Friday, Ottawa police said one of three men sent to hospital on Thursday had died of injuries sustained during the blast.

According to police, five people are still unaccounted for — four men and one woman who are believed to have been in the building when the explosion took place.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said recovery and investigative efforts are underway at the site.

“The site is heavily damaged and these efforts and investigations will take time,” the release reads.

According to police, it is not believed any survivors will be found.

According to the release, “numerous investigators” have been sent by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, who will “be the lead to determine the origin and cause of the explosion and fire.”

Police said the Ottawa Police Arson Unit will “act as agents for the Coroner and will be the lead investigative unit for the OPS.”

The release also said the Ontario Ministry of Labour will conduct a parallel investigation.

Ottawa Fire Services will provide “scene safety and logistical support.”

Officials are scheduled to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. ET.