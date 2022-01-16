Menu

News

Officials to provide update on Ottawa explosion investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: '1 person dead in Ottawa explosion, five unaccounted for' 1 person dead in Ottawa explosion, five unaccounted for
WATCH: 1 person dead in Ottawa explosion, five unaccounted for

Officials are set to provide an update on the investigation into an explosion in Ottawa, Ont., which left at least one person dead.

According to police, on Thursday, an explosion occurred at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

In a press release issued Friday, Ottawa police said one of three men sent to hospital on Thursday had died of injuries sustained during the blast.

Read more: One person dead in Merivale explosion, five unaccounted for

According to police, five people are still unaccounted for — four men and one woman who are believed to have been in the building when the explosion took place.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said recovery and investigative efforts are underway at the site.

“The site is heavily damaged and these efforts and investigations will take time,” the release reads.

According to police, it is not believed any survivors will be found.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after explosion, fire at Ottawa business: police

According to the release, “numerous investigators” have been sent by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, who will “be the lead to determine the origin and cause of the explosion and fire.”

Police said the Ottawa Police Arson Unit will “act as agents for the Coroner and will be the lead investigative unit for the OPS.”

The release also said the Ontario Ministry of Labour will conduct a parallel investigation.

Ottawa Fire Services will provide “scene safety and logistical support.”

Officials are scheduled to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. ET.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
