Crime

3 sent to hospital after explosion, fire at Ottawa business: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 9:23 pm
3 sent to hospital after explosion, fire at Ottawa business: police - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

The Ottawa Police Service says an explosion and fire at a business in the city has sent three people to hospital.

The service says in a release that police, firefighters and paramedics responded Thursday afternoon and fire officials say they received numerous emergency calls reporting large flames and heavy black smoke.

Ottawa Fire Services says two people are in critical condition and one has minor injuries.

Officials say a family reunification centre has been set up at the Woodvale Pentecostal Church to ensure everyone who was working at the business is accounted for.

Police say emergency crews continue to search the site and monitor the scene for flare-ups.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
