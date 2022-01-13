3 sent to hospital after explosion, fire at Ottawa business: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service says an explosion and fire at a business in the city has sent three people to hospital.

The service says in a release that police, firefighters and paramedics responded Thursday afternoon and fire officials say they received numerous emergency calls reporting large flames and heavy black smoke.

Merivale Road Explosion Response and Investigation at 1995 Merivale Road. We are asking that all families and employees attend the reunification centre at the Woodvale Pentecostal Church this evening.

More info at: https://t.co/XqgrIQ7Ajv#ottnews pic.twitter.com/txKb0qcRNR — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 13, 2022

Ottawa Fire Services says two people are in critical condition and one has minor injuries.

Officials say a family reunification centre has been set up at the Woodvale Pentecostal Church to ensure everyone who was working at the business is accounted for.

@OttFire on scene of a 3rd alarm fire on Merivale Road between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road. 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50 foot flames through the roof. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/Z0fSSEJLtB — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 13, 2022

Police say emergency crews continue to search the site and monitor the scene for flare-ups.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.