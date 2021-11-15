Menu

Crime

Ottawa police make an arrest after 64-year-old woman killed, man injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 8:20 am
Ottawa police make an arrest after 64-year-old woman killed, man injured - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a 64-year-old woman and the wounding of a 66-year-old man.

Investigators with the city’s homicide unit say officers were called to a Sherway Drive address Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

They say the victims were found at the scene and that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Read more: Armed suspect arrested after chase through ByWard Market parking garage: Ottawa police

After the victims were located, police say surrounding homes were evacuated while the suspect remained at large.

They say a man was finally arrested early Monday morning.

Police say he’s due to appear in court later today.

