Ottawa police make an arrest after 64-year-old woman killed, man injured

Ottawa police say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a 64-year-old woman and the wounding of a 66-year-old man.

Investigators with the city’s homicide unit say officers were called to a Sherway Drive address Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

They say the victims were found at the scene and that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

After the victims were located, police say surrounding homes were evacuated while the suspect remained at large.

They say a man was finally arrested early Monday morning.

Police say he’s due to appear in court later today.

