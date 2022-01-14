One person dead in Merivale explosion, five unaccounted for

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation continues into Thursday’s explosion on Merivale Rd. in Ottawa, however, Police are confirming that one of the three men sent to hospital Thursday has died from injuries sustained.

Police say there are five people who are still unaccounted for. They say they believe the four men and one woman were in the building when the explosion took place.

The families of the missing people have been notified and police say they’re being supported by victim supports.

Ottawa mayor, Jim Watson tweeted a statement offering condolences to the family of the person who died.

I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the employee who has passed away as a result of the horiffic fire yesterday in Nepean. I also ask all residents to pray for the families of the 5 employees who are unaccounted for. 1/2 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 14, 2022

Police say they don’t believe there are any survivors.

The Ontarios Office of the Fire Marshal’s office has sent investigators to determine the cause and origin of the explosion and fire.

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit will serve as coroner and will lead the investigative unit for the Ottawa Police Service.

The Ministry of Labour will conduct its own investigation into the matter.