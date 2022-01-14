Menu

Canada

One person dead in Merivale explosion, five unaccounted for

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 10:46 am
Ottawa Police say one person has died following an explosion at business on Merivale Rd. Five others are unaccounted for. View image in full screen
Ottawa Police say one person has died following an explosion at business on Merivale Rd. Five others are unaccounted for. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

The investigation continues into Thursday’s explosion on Merivale Rd. in Ottawa, however, Police are confirming that one of the three men sent to hospital Thursday has died from injuries sustained.

Police say there are five people who are still unaccounted for. They say they believe the four men and one woman were in the building when the explosion took place.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after explosion, fire at Ottawa business: police

The families of the missing people have been notified and police say they’re being supported by victim supports.

Ottawa mayor, Jim Watson tweeted a statement offering condolences to the family of the person who died.

Police say they don’t believe there are any survivors.

The Ontarios Office of the Fire Marshal’s office has sent investigators to determine the cause and origin of the explosion and fire.

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit will serve as coroner and will lead the investigative unit for the Ottawa Police Service.

The Ministry of Labour will conduct its own investigation into the matter.

