Pandemic pursuit: Calgarian offers new Snowfeet rental service

If you’re looking for a different winter activity to try out, Calgarian Sandy Ivic has just started offering something new.

She said it brings a welcome break for those feeling cooped-up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivic has added a type of mini-ski called Snowfeet to the items she rents out at her Skate Hut rental shop near the ice skating track at North Glenmore Park in southwest Calgary.

“It’s a mash-up of skiing and skating,” Ivic said. “It’s like a different vibe on its own.”

People using Snowfeet attach them to the bottom of whatever footwear they have one, using a binding similar to that used in snowboarding.

“I brought on Snowfeet because COVID has kept us cooped-up,” Ivic said. “And people are looking for something new to do. Get outdoors, in nature.”

Ivic offered a chance to try Snowfeet to a few people at North Glenmore Park on Thursday.

“It’s a lot like Nordic skiing,” Steve Babcock said, “This is a great combo — go skating and go Snowfeeting.”

With many people who strap on Snowfeet using ski poles along with them, the activity also provides exercise for the arms.

“It’s fun,” Marie Babcock said. “And it’s always good to learn something new, and I think that’s what’s been lacking in COVID.”

Ivic says Snowfeet are definitely becoming more popular.

“They are even talking that this could be a new Olympic sport,” Ivic said. “I mean, it’s really taking off in Europe and the (United) States, but it’s very new to Canada.”