Simply Delicious Recipe: Plum Crisp

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a wonderful summer crisp using Ontario plums.
Ingredients
4 cups diced plums
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup white sugar
1 tbsp cornstarch
½ tsp cinnamon
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1 tbsp lemon juice
Topping
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup all purpose flour
½ cup brown sugar
1/3 cup oil
1/4 cup chopped pecans or almonds
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¼ tsp cinnamon
Instructions
In a bowl add plums, brown sugar, white sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and lemon juice. Gently mix. In another bowl add oats, flour, brown sugar, oil, nuts and cinnamon and mix together until moist. Spoon berry mixture into a 9” x 9” baking dish. Scatter topping over top and bake at 350 Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or just until lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature
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