Simply Delicious Recipe: Plum Crisp

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a wonderful summer crisp using Ontario plums.

Ingredients

4 cups diced plums

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup white sugar

1 tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp cinnamon

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

1 tbsp lemon juice

Topping

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup all purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar

1/3 cup oil

1/4 cup chopped pecans or almonds

Story continues below advertisement

¼ tsp cinnamon

Instructions



In a bowl add plums, brown sugar, white sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and lemon juice. Gently mix. In another bowl add oats, flour, brown sugar, oil, nuts and cinnamon and mix together until moist. Spoon berry mixture into a 9” x 9” baking dish. Scatter topping over top and bake at 350 Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or just until lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature