Simply Delicious Recipe: Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Yellow Cauliflower Curry Sauce

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Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Paul Shewchuk from the Fairmont Royal York as he prepares a unique dish with Ontario Cauliflower.

Ingredients

Cauliflower

1 large whole cauliflower, leaves trimmed and stem cleaned

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Curry Sauce

2 tbsp butter or vegetable oil

4 threads saffron

½ onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp garam masala

All of the cauliflower trimmings and core, chopped

1 cup vegetable stock

½ cup coconut milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

Garnish

½ cup thick Greek yogurt

½ cup crispy fried onions

3 tbsp fried garlic chips

3 tbsp crispy fried ginger

1 tsp Espelette pepper

2 tbsp chopped chives

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup toasted sliced almonds, chopped

Olive oil

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Instructions



Marinate the Cauliflower. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the whole cauliflower for 5–6 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely. In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, smoked paprika, garam masala, salt, and pepper. Coat the cauliflower thoroughly with the marinade, ensuring it gets into all of the florets. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Roast the Cauliflower. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Place the cauliflower on a parchment-lined baking tray. Roast for 45–60 minutes, basting once or twice with any remaining marinade, until the cauliflower is deeply golden and a knife slides easily into the stem. Let rest for 10 minutes.

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Make the Curry Sauce. Sweat the onion in the butter over medium heat until translucent. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Toast the spices for 1 minute. Add the chopped cauliflower trimmings and vegetable stock. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is very tender. Add the coconut milk and simmer for another 5 minutes. Blend until completely smooth using a high-speed blender. Pass through a fine chinois, if desired, for an ultra-smooth sauce. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

To Finish

Spoon a generous pool of the yellow cauliflower curry sauce onto a large serving platter. Place the roasted cauliflower on a roasting rack. Spread the thick Greek yogurt evenly over the cauliflower, then coat it completely with the following toppings:

Crispy fried onions

Fried garlic chips

Crispy fried ginger

Toasted almonds

Chopped chives

Fresh cilantro

Espelette pepper

Carefully place the coated cauliflower in the centre of the curry sauce. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately.