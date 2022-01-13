COVID-19: HKPR reports under 1,100 active cases, 18 in hospital; death at Lindsay long-term care

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another death and 87 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m., the health unit’s dashboard included the following data:
Active cases: 1,093 — down from 1,124 reported Tuesday. Active cases include 527 in Northumberland County, 470 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 77 in Haliburton County.
New cases: 87 over the past 24 hours, which included 58 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.
Read more: Ontario schools will report absenteeism data, but parents won’t always be notified of COVID cases
Deaths: 81 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Wednesday. The death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the municipality’s 61st. There have been 19 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
Cumulative cases: 4,951 since the pandemic’s beginnings.
Resolved cases: 3,789 — an additional 124. The resolved cases make up approximately 76.5 per cent of all cases.
Hospitalized cases: 18 (six more) currently with four in an intensive care unit (two more). There have been 132 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared with 70 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 58 in Northumberland (five more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).
Testing: Effective Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.
Outbreaks
The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Thursday afternoon there are 29 active outbreaks after one at Spring Valley Public School in Brighton reported resolved. Active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):
- Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg
- Community Living Group Home in Campbellford
- Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls: Details unavailable.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Outbreaks at both the diagnostic imaging and inpatient rehab units. Details unavailable.
- Trinity College School in Port Hope: According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence with four cases as of Jan. 10. School permitted to remain open.
- William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Details unavailable.
- Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.
- Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Wednesday reported 19 active cases – three more since Tuesday with 11 residents (up by one) and eight staff members (up by one).
- Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6
- Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.
- Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.
- Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5. As of Jan. 7 there were seven active cases — five residents and two staff members.
- Extendicare Kawartha Lakes: Declared Jan. 5.
- Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home Thursday reported seven active cases — one resident and six staff members. There have been four resolved cases among staff.
- Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Tuesday reported 43 active cases among inmates.
- Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4
- Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 3, the home Thursday reported six active cases — two residents and four staff members.
- Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Wednesday the home reported 45 active cases (most recent update): 22 residents and 23 staff members.
- Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.
- Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon the home reported 19 active cases — 13 residents and six staff members. All are fully vaccinated.
- Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home late Wednesday reported 20 active cases — 12 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home.
- Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.
- Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.
- Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Thursday reported 12 active cases — four residents (one less) and eight staff (unchanged). They were all fully vaccinated.
- Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital — unit 2B medical/surgical unit in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases
- Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24.
- Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 12 there were 95 active cases among inmates — up from 82 reported on Jan. 11.
Vaccination
The health unit’s most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday.
On Thursday, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots are currently available this week (Jan. 10 to 16) and next week (Jan. 17 to 23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition.
A new clinic is also now being offered at the Campbellford District High School on select dates in January and early February on Sundays (starting Jan. 16). Clinics are also currenting being offered in Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Brighton.
All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.View link »
Comments