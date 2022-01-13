COVID-19: HKPR reports under 1,100 active cases, 18 in hospital; death at Lindsay long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another death and 87 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the health unit’s dashboard included the following data:

Active cases: 1,093 — down from 1,124 reported Tuesday. Active cases include 527 in Northumberland County, 470 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 77 in Haliburton County.

New cases: 87 over the past 24 hours, which included 58 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.

Deaths: 81 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Wednesday. The death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the municipality’s 61st. There have been 19 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Cumulative cases: 4,951 since the pandemic’s beginnings.

Resolved cases: 3,789 — an additional 124. The resolved cases make up approximately 76.5 per cent of all cases.

Hospitalized cases: 18 (six more) currently with four in an intensive care unit (two more). There have been 132 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared with 70 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 58 in Northumberland (five more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Testing: Effective Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Thursday afternoon there are 29 active outbreaks after one at Spring Valley Public School in Brighton reported resolved. Active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Vaccination

The health unit’s most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday.

On Thursday, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots are currently available this week (Jan. 10 to 16) and next week (Jan. 17 to 23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition.

A new clinic is also now being offered at the Campbellford District High School on select dates in January and early February on Sundays (starting Jan. 16). Clinics are also currenting being offered in Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Brighton.

All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.