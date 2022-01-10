COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths, 1,145 active cases with 10 in hospital; 80.5% fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two deaths and 227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday afternoon.

New deaths were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. The health unit last reported a death with COVID-19 on Dec. 23, 2021 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 79 deaths — 59 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 19 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

The 1,145 active cases reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday are up from the 1,044 reported on Friday afternoon. Of the 227 new cases, 124 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 93 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

Among the 1,145 active cases are 579 reported in Northumberland County, 462 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 82 in Haliburton County — all are lab-confirmed positive results. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

Other data on Monday:

Hospitalized cases : 120 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — one more since Friday’s update (65 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 51 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County). As of Monday afternoon, there were 10 hospitalized cases (14 in the past 14 days), with five cases currently in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Jan. 6). In total the City of Kawartha Lakes has reported 65 hospitalized

: 120 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — one more since Friday’s update (65 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 51 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County). As of Monday afternoon, there were 10 hospitalized cases (14 in the past 14 days), with five cases currently in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Jan. 6). In total the City of Kawartha Lakes has reported 65 hospitalized Resolved cases: 3,502 — an additional 144 since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 74.2 per cent of the 4,714 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

Vaccination

All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

On Monday, the health uni released its most recent vaccination data — compared to data released on Jan 3:

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up):

Single dose : 85.1 per cent (up from 84.9 per cent)

: 85.1 per cent (up from 84.9 per cent) Two doses: 80.5 per cent (up from 80.4 per cent)

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.9 per cent (unchanged)

87.9 per cent (unchanged) Two doses: 85.7 per cent (up from 85.6 per cent)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.6 per cent (unchanged)

88.6 per cent (unchanged) Two doses: 86.5 per cent (unchanged).

86.5 per cent (unchanged). Three doses: 43.4 per cent (first time reported)

To date, 155,822 residents have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose — and additional 369 since the Jan. 3 update. As well, 143 more residents (147,307 total) have received two doses while 70,082 residents have received a third dose/booster.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 11, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre will operate out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent St. West in Lindsay. More details in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 23 active outbreaks as of Monday afternoon after a new outbreak was declared late Friday at Community Living Campbellford-Cobourg. Details are not available.

Other active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home reported Thursday one resident and one staff member tested positive. On Saturday the home said it was waiting further test results.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home reported Thursday one resident and one staff member tested positive. On Saturday the home said it was waiting further test results. Legion Village i n Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6

n Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6 Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5..

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.. Community Living Campbellford/Brighton (two outbreaks): Declared Jan. 5. Executive director Dawn Lee told Global News Peterborough on Friday there are outbreaks at two congregate settings. One has seven cases — five residents and two staff, while the other setting was awaiting further PCR test results.

(two outbreaks): Declared Jan. 5. Executive director Dawn Lee told Global News Peterborough on Friday there are outbreaks at two congregate settings. One has seven cases — five residents and two staff, while the other setting was awaiting further PCR test results. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4.. The province on Friday reported 30 active cases among inmates.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4.. The province on Friday reported 30 active cases among inmates. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 3.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 3. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Saturday the home reported 30 cases: 14 residents and 16 staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Saturday the home reported 30 cases: 14 residents and 16 staff have tested positive. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021, after one resident and one staff member tested positive. The home on Monday reported 10 cases — one resident and nine staff.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021, after one resident and one staff member tested positive. The home on Monday reported 10 cases — one resident and nine staff. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Monday the home reports 34 cases — 26 residents (unchanged) and eight staff members (unchanged). 25 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Monday the home reports 34 cases — 26 residents (unchanged) and eight staff members (unchanged). 25 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated. Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.

Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.

(Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Monday reports 11 active cases — one more since Friday. Five residents (one more) and six staff (unchanged) have tested positive. They were all fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Monday reports 11 active cases — one more since Friday. Five residents (one more) and six staff (unchanged) have tested positive. They were all fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit. Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24.

Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24. Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Monday, the one remaining case was resolved, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Monday, the one remaining case was resolved, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported Friday there were 70 active cases among inmates.

