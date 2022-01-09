Education January 9 2022 6:42pm 01:59 COVID-19: Ontario families call on government to reopen schools Dozens of families, education workers and advocates rallied at Queen’s Park Sunday calling on the government to reopen schools no later than Jan. 17th. Brittany Rosen has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8499666/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8499666/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?