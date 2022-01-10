At least 274 new COVID cases in Guelph, 2 deaths in Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday, with the total case count during the pandemic reaching 7,912.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says counts are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The latest data, which includes Friday to Monday morning, shows the city has at least 1,105 active cases, with 353 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 6,761.

The city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged.

Public health reported two more fatal cases in Wellington County, bringing its death toll to 41 during the pandemic.

Another 232 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend, as the total case count climbed to 3,628. Active cases are at 644, with 150 recoveries confirmed.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 26 cases being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are 13 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County, including two outbreaks at the Village of Riverside Glen with 34 cases among staff and residents.

Wellington Terrace in Fergus is reporting 30 cases among staff and residents, including one fatal case.

Public health data shows 82.7 per cent of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.3 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 84.7 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.5 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.1 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 23,500 vaccines were administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

