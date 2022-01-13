Ontario schools will report absenteeism data, but parents won’t always be notified of COVID cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario parents will only be notified of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at their child’s school when around 30 per cent of the students and staff are absent, the provincial government says.

When absenteeism in a school reaches 30 per cent from it’s baseline, the principal will notify local public health officials.

Then, a joint letter from the local medical officer of health and school administration would be sent to parents.

However, the government said parents will not be contacted about individual cases of COVID-19, or exposure within the school.

The provincial government said, though, that parents will be able to access absenteeism data on the Ontario website.

That data on absentee rates and closures will be made available on Jan. 24, the government said.

But the data on absences may not always be due to COVID-19, provincial officials noted, adding there could be other reasons for missing school such as appointments.

Students and staff are expected to return to the classroom for in-person learning on Jan. 17.

The move comes as testing has become more limited as the province switched gears to reserve PCR testing for more at-risk populations and focus on hospitalization data for COVID. Case counts in Ontario are no longer accurate due to testing limits and widespread transmission of the virus, officials have noted.

However, the government said students and staff will each get two rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 when schools reopen.

Some school boards say they will try to notify parents about confirmed COVID cases, others lower absenteeism threshold

Some school boards, such as ones in the Greater Toronto Area, say they will still look at trying to notify parents about COVID-19 cases in classrooms.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said it remains committed to reopening schools in a safe matter and will do more than the Ministry of Education and Toronto Public Health guidance on reporting data for 30 per cent absenteeism threshold.

“TCDSB is also planning to go beyond this reporting requirement and notify any impacted cohort if someone chooses to disclose a positive COVID RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test,” TCDSB spokesperson Shazia Vlahos said in an email to Global News.

Meanwhile, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird told Global News they are currently looking at what information, and how, can be provided to staff, students and parents when they become aware of a positive case.

“The reporting structure that we saw previous to the holidays is gone, but we are looking at what can replace that while trying to be as accurate and transparent as possible,” Bird said.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board said it will “follow the direction of the Ministry of Education on this matter.”

Durham District School Board said they will lower the threshold from 30 per cent absenteeism to 15 per cent in notifying families in addition to collecting available data on COVID-19 cases.

“Following a motion from the DDSB Board of Trustees, we are preparing to share data to the extent it is available, on confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in DDSB schools, including self-reporting of COVID-19 test results,” the memo sent to parents by DDSB’s director of education read.

York Catholic District School Board said it is in the midst of planning what may be possible around reporting with the local public health unit.

Other boards did not not immediately respond to Global News.

