295 people utilize new emergency shelter in Saskatoon in first 28 days

A new emergency wellness centre in Saskatoon has supported 295 people since opening its doors.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council said this translates into 1,512 beds used since Dec. 15, 2021.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said it indicates there is a need for similar centres in the city.

“Two hundred and ninety-five in 28 days is pretty severe in our area for a temporary wellness centre,” he said.

“The good thing that we see with these numbers is that there is a need out there.”

The STC said the average stay in the centre is five days and is a temporary solution to the systemic issue of homelessness.

It operates 24 hours a day, offering mental health, addictions, employment and housing supports.

The wellness centre has received more than $157,000 in corporate and private donations to support its operations.

It has also received just over $519,000 in conditional funding from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.