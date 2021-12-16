Menu

Canada

New emergency shelter opens in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 11:06 am
The 50-bed wellness centre on 1st Avenue North opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
The 50-bed wellness centre on 1st Avenue North opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday evening. Global News

Saskatoon’s newest emergency shelter is officially open as cold temperatures move into the province.

The 50-bed wellness centre on 1st Avenue North opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday evening.

Read more: Saskatoon emergency downtown shelter approved, plans to open Monday

It was a timely opening as overnight temperatures in Saskatoon dropped into the low -20s C, with the wind chill making it feel like -39 at times.

Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal for at least another week.

The shelter is being operated by the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).

It was originally slated to open on Dec. 13, but staff had to wait for an HVAC inspection to ensure proper air circulation and ventilation in the building.

Read more: Opening of downtown Saskatoon emergency shelter delayed

STC Chief Mark Arcand calls the initiative an “Indigenous-led solution” that will help all.

The facility has a laundry area, showers, an entertainment room and social services for those experiencing homelessness amid cold weather.

with files from Emily Olsen

Saskatoon Tribal Council on temporary emergency shelter approval
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Homelessness Saskatoon City Council Shelters Saskatoon Tribal Council STC Emergency Shelter Wellness Centre Saskatoon Downtown

