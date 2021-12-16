New emergency shelter opens in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s newest emergency shelter is officially open as cold temperatures move into the province.

The 50-bed wellness centre on 1st Avenue North opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday evening.

It was a timely opening as overnight temperatures in Saskatoon dropped into the low -20s C, with the wind chill making it feel like -39 at times.

Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal for at least another week.

The shelter is being operated by the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).

It was originally slated to open on Dec. 13, but staff had to wait for an HVAC inspection to ensure proper air circulation and ventilation in the building.

STC Chief Mark Arcand calls the initiative an “Indigenous-led solution” that will help all.

The facility has a laundry area, showers, an entertainment room and social services for those experiencing homelessness amid cold weather.

