Saskatoon Tribal Council receives $65K for its Emergency Wellness Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is receiving support from another agency for its downtown shelter.

The United Way of Saskatoon and area has donated $65,000 toward the STC’s Emergency Wellness Centre.

Sheri Benson said access to safe and affordable housing is a growing concern in Saskatoon made worse due to COVID-19.

She said the United Way is working to tackle systemic issues in society and is focused on addressing the short-term and immediate needs in the community.

“We are thankful to community leaders such as the Saskatoon Tribal Council for addressing the immediate needs of Saskatoon’s most vulnerable homeless citizens, especially during the frigid winter months,” said Benson, CEO of the United Way of Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope by coming on board as a funder of the Emergency Wellness Centre, United Way will inspire others to help because everyone deserves a safe place to call home.”

STC Chief Mark Arcand said homelessness and its related issues need to be addressed by the community.

“The Saskatoon Tribal Council is appreciative for the kindness and generosity of the donation from the United Way of Saskatoon that will directly support our relatives at the Wellness Centre,” he said.

“Donations from community partners provide a solution that goes a long way in ensuring we help as many relatives as possible.”

Read more: New emergency shelter opens in Saskatoon

The STC’s Emergency Wellness Centre opened its doors on Dec. 15, 2021, and has been operating at or over capacity since then.

The recent spell of cold weather has also played a factor in the number of people seeking shelter.

The Emergency Wellness Centre supports upwards of 56 people daily and provides a short-term solution to people dealing with racism, mental health, addictions, poverty, and homelessness.

“Together, we are making a difference in peoples’ lives so they can have a better quality of life,” Arcand said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Downtown the only option for Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter right now: Mark Arcand Downtown the only option for Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter right now: Mark Arcand – Dec 17, 2021