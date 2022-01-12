Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Veteran offensive lineman Derek Dennis returns to Calgary Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2022 6:22 pm
Calgary Stampeders' Derek Dennis adjusts his helmet on opening day of training camp in Calgary, Sunday, May 20, 2018. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Derek Dennis adjusts his helmet on opening day of training camp in Calgary, Sunday, May 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Derek Dennis is back with the Calgary Stampeders.

The veteran American offensive lineman signed with Calgary on Wednesday. This marks his third stint with the Stampeders, having played with the franchise from 2015-16 and 2018-19.

The six-foot-three, 348-pound Dennis has appeared in 72 regular-season CFL games, 57 coming with Calgary. Dennis was named the CFL’s top lineman in 2016 and helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup title in 2018.

Dennis spent the 2017 season with Saskatchewan and was under contract with Edmonton in 2021.

Trending Stories

“I’m glad to be home,” Dennis said in a statement.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders, QB Bo Levi Mitchell agree to restructured contract

A fact not lost upon John Hufnagel, Calgary’s president/GM.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome Derek back to Calgary,” Hufnagel said. “He provides us with depth at the tackle position and I look forward to seeing him compete at training camp.

“I know Derek is excited for the opportunity to be back with the Stampeders.”

Calgary also signed Canadian running back Kayden Johnson on Wednesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders tagDerek Dennis tagcalgary stampeders deal tagcalgary stampeders derek dennis tagcalgary stampeders sign derek dennis tagderek dennis calgary stampeders tagderek dennis calgary stampeders deal tagderek dennis calgary stampeders sign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers