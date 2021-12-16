CFL releases 2022 schedule, Tiger-Cats open season on the road in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will open their 2022 CFL season on the road against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to the newly released league schedule.

Just days after the Grey Cup Final at Tim Horton’s field, the league revealed the new timetable which will see next year’s Grey Cup game kick off at 6 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium in Regina in November.

“2021 was our comeback season and our fans welcomed back our great game with energy, excitement and enthusiasm,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a release.

“Our players and teams answered with action and entertainment, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin the journey to Saskatchewan for the 109 Grey Cup on Sunday, November 20, (2022).”

The reigning East Division champion Tiger-Cats will play their first home game against the Stamps on June 18 in week two against the Calgary Stampeders.

“The incredible atmosphere and home field advantage our fans create at Tim Hortons Field was on full display in 2021, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next May to do it all over again,” Matt Afinec, president and chief operating officer of the Tiger-Cats said in a statement.

All teams will play 18 games with no more than two consecutive home or road games at any point throughout the season.

Other highlights for the Ticats included a Canada Day matchup against the Edmonton Elks and a Labour Day Classic game against the Toronto Argonauts.

The longstanding rivalry with the Argos will be fuelled by four contests, twice at Tim Hortons Field and twice at BMO Field in Toronto.

Due to the unbalance schedule, Hamilton will not host the B.C. Lions or visit the Edmonton Elks in 2022.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, June 11 – 7 p.m. @ Saskatchewan

Week 2: Saturday, June 18 – 6:30 p.m. at home to Calgary

Week 3: Friday, June 24 – 8:30 p.m. @ Winnipeg

Week 4: Friday, July 1 – 7:30 p.m. at home to Edmonton

Week 6: Saturday, July 16 – 4 p.m. at home to Ottawa

Week 7: Thursday, July 21 – 10 p.m. @ B.C.

Week 8: Thursday, July 28 – 7:30 p.m. at home to Montreal

Week 9: Saturday, Aug. 6 – 7 p.m. @ Toronto

Week 10: Friday, Aug. 12 – 7:30 p.m. at home to Toronto

Week 11: Saturday, Aug. 20 – 4 p.m. @ Montreal

Week 12: Friday, Aug. 26 – 7:30 p.m. @ Toronto

Week 13: Monday, Sept. 5 – 1 p.m. at home to Toronto

Week 15: Saturday, Sept. 17 – 4 p.m. at home to Winnipeg

Week 16: Friday, Sept. 23 – 7:30 p.m. @ Montreal

Week 18: Friday, Oct. 7 – 7:30 p.m. at home to Saskatchewan

Week 19: Friday, Oct. 14 – 9:30 p.m. @ Calgary

Week 20: Friday, Oct. 21 – 7 p.m. at home to Ottawa

Week 21: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 5 p.m. @ Ottawa