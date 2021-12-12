Grey Cup: Blue Bombers down Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime to win in 2021 Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have beaten the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 to win the 108th Grey Cup in overtime.

A 13-yard touchdown pass from QB Zach Collaros to receiver Darvin Adams during the Bombers first possession of extra time was the difference.

Winnipeg would seal the victory when a Jeremiah Masoli pass was intercepted by linebacker Kyrie Wilson on the next possession.

Masoli came on in the second quarter after starting Ticats quarterback Dane Evans went down.

Evans left with 7:10 remaining in the first half after going down under two Blue Bombers. He had narrowly escaped Willie Jefferson earlier on the play with the Winnipeg defensive end penalized for his hand connecting with the quarterback’s head.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ticats had a 12 point lead mid-way through the third quarter before Collaros hit WR Nick Demski on a 29 year pass with kicker Sergio Castillo later hitting a field goal with just over two minutes left.

Kicker Mike Domagala tied the game with just seconds left from 13 yards to send the game to a fifth period.

Collaros completed 21 of 32 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He was voted the 2021 Grey Cup MVP.

Masoli was 20 for 25 with 185 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. Evans completed just four passes for 24 yards before bowing out of the game.

2:00 Sights and sounds from the 108th Grey Cup Sights and sounds from the 108th Grey Cup

The top rusher was the Bombers Andrew Harris who picked up 80 yards on 18 carries.

Story continues below advertisement

Castillo hit for four field goals, while the Ticats Domagala had three.

The two clubs met Sunday night in the Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, marking the first time since 1996 that the CFL’s title game was held in Steeltown.

Winnipeg registered a league-best 11-3 record, scored the most points and allowed the fewest in 2021, while Hamilton had an up and down season, finishing 8-6 while dealing with a number of injuries.

Read more: Former Ticats radio announcer inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Since 1972, which is the last time Hamilton won the cup while playing on home turf, home teams playing in the Grey Cup are 6-6.

The Ticats now have the longest CFL championship draught. They’ve not won since their 1999 victory in Vancouver – 32–21 over the Calgary Stampeders.

Grey Cup History: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2021 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 25

Story continues below advertisement

2019 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 12

1984 Blue Bombers 47, Tiger-Cats 17

1965 Tiger-Cats 22, Blue Bombers 16

1962 Blue Bombers 28, Tiger-Cats 27

1961 Blue Bombers 21, Tiger-Cats 14

1959 Blue Bombers 21, Tiger-Cats 7

1958 Blue Bombers 35, Tiger-Cats 28

1957 Tiger-Cats 32, Blue Bombers 7

1953 Tiger-Cats 12, Blue Bombers 6

1943 Hamilton Flying Wildcats 23, Winnipeg RCAF Bombers 14

1935 Winnipeg ‘Pegs 18, Hamilton Tigers 12