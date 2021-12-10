Two Hamilton Tiger-Cats players receive CFL Awards

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are making some room in their trophy case following the Canadian Football League‘s Awards ceremony in Hamilton.

Right tackle Chris Van Zeyl was named the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, which recognizes a Canadian player who embodies the attributes of Canada’s veterans and the ones held by its namesake: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

“This is one of the toughest year of my professional career,” said Van Zeyl, pointing to a thumb injury that cost him five games this season.

The 38-year-old was named an East Division All-Star in 2021.

“After a difficult year and the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Chris has been a shining example of the quality of character that we’re so fortunate to have in our league,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“He is not only a dedicated teammate and leader, but also an incredible pillar of strength in the community, lending his support to Hamiltonians and providing a voice to those who have not been blessed with the opportunities we have.”

Hamilton’s Mike Daly received the CFL Players Association’s Tom Pate Award for outstanding sportsmanship, and as someone who has made contributions to his team and to his community, as well as to his association.

Daly was involved with the McMaster Athletes Care program and is a spokesperson for the TELUS #EndBullying All-Stars and Be More Than a Bystander programs.

Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence and offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg were the East Division nominees for the Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, respectively.

But both lost out to Winnipeg Blue Bombers players.

Winnipeg left tackle Stanley Bryant beat out Revenberg for the top offensive lineman award after anchoring the Blue Bombers’ line that allowed a league-low 16 sacks during the 2021 season.

Winnipeg’s offence ranked first in rushing touchdowns (14) and second in rushing yards per game (119.7) this season.

Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill topped Hamilton’s Simoni Lawrence for the league’s best defensive player award.

Bighill led his team with 70 tackles, and made two sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Lawrence made 73 tackles and four sacks while registering three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros won the Most Outstanding Player Award for the first time in his career, beating out Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback.

The 33-year-old Collaros led the league with 20 touchdown passes and ranked second in passing yards with 3,185, and his passing efficiency rating of 111 is second all-time among Winnipeg starting quarterbacks.

Collaros is the first Blue Bombers player to win the coveted Most Outstanding Player Award since Hall of Fame receiver Milt Stegall in 2002.

B.C. linebacker Bo Lokombo was named the Most Outstanding Canadian, Ottawa return man DeVonte Dedmon won the special teams player of the year award, Lions linebacker Jordan Williams was named the rookie of the year, and Mike O’Shea was named the coach of the year.