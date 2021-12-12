Former Ticats radio announcer inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

The media wing of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame has officially welcomed two new inductees, including a 900 CHML legend.

The Football Reporters of Canada enshrined former CHML news anchor and Hamilton Tiger-Cats play-by-play announcer Bob Hooper in a ceremony Sunday, as well as longtime CFL on CTV commentator Bernie Pascall.

“I think he might chuckle, because truly, honestly, he was humble and never wanted to be in the spotlight, but he would be very proud,” said Hooper’s widow Carmela Ciotti-Hooper, explaining how she thought Bob would have reacted to his induction.

Hamilton Courtyard Marriott’s Lancaster Ballroom is ready for Sunday at 9 a.m. when the Football Reporters of Canada induct Bernie Pascall and the late Bob Hooper into the ⁦@CFHOF⁩. #CFL #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/yQp2gbof58 — Darrell Davis (@DarrellDavisSK) December 11, 2021

Hooper, who passed away in 2018 at age 79, called Ticats games for several seasons, including the 1986 and 1999 Grey Cup championships.

Ciotti-Hooper says Hooper’s career highlight when it came to calling CFL games was the 1998 Eastern Final.

“When it came to football, it was 1998. The kick,” said Ciotti-Hooper, referring to Paul Osbaldiston’s legendary 52-yard field goal with no time left to seal Hamilton’s 22-20 over the Montreal Alouettes, sending the Tiger-Cats into the Grey Cup for the first time since 1989.

Hooper’s call of the game-winning kick still resonates with many Ticats fans, including Ciotti-Hooper.

“To this day when I hear it, it just gives me chills.”

Hooper spent his entire 40-year broadcasting career at CHML, from 1961 to 2001.

Hooper joins former CHML broadcasters Bob Bratina, Perc Allen and Norm Marshall in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Pascall’s broadcasting career spanned several decades, from 1957 to 2000, including 30 years as sports director for BCTV.

In addition to covering the Canadian Football League, Pascall covered the National Hockey League and the Olympics.