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Sports

Oilers set for must-win Game 6 against Ducks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2026 5:01 am
1 min read
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ANAHEIM – The Edmonton Oilers are set for another must-win game tonight.

Edmonton is visiting the Anaheim Ducks for Game 6 in their first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Anaheim holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after Edmonton earned a 4-1 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

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The Oilers lost three straight games before Tuesday following their Game 1 victory on April 20.

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Edmonton hasn’t lost a playoff series outside the Stanley Cup final since falling in the second round to Vegas in 2022-23. The Oilers lost to Florida the last two seasons in the Cup final.

Meanwhile, this is Anaheim’s first playoff appearance since 2017-18. The Ducks’ last playoff series win was against Edmonton in 2016-17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.

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