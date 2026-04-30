Oilers set for must-win Game 6 against Ducks

ANAHEIM – The Edmonton Oilers are set for another must-win game tonight.
Edmonton is visiting the Anaheim Ducks for Game 6 in their first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Anaheim holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after Edmonton earned a 4-1 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.
The Oilers lost three straight games before Tuesday following their Game 1 victory on April 20.
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Edmonton hasn’t lost a playoff series outside the Stanley Cup final since falling in the second round to Vegas in 2022-23. The Oilers lost to Florida the last two seasons in the Cup final.
Meanwhile, this is Anaheim’s first playoff appearance since 2017-18. The Ducks’ last playoff series win was against Edmonton in 2016-17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.
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