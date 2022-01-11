Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign raises record amount for food banks

Global Okanagan is celebrating a record-breaking year for our annual Food Bank Fundraising Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

It’s all thanks to our viewers, who donated so generously to support the food banks in our valley while they work to support those who needed a little extra help putting meals on their tables

“The reason we broke the record, in my opinion, is that because of the fires and the floods and the weather we’ve been experiencing in B.C.,” said Chris Sobon, Global Okanagan news manager.

“People felt empathetic to those who suffered or have gone with less and needed a way to contribute and I think that was an easy way to give and help one another out in hard times.”

Those challenges showed what we can all accomplish when we come together. We raised $133,030.29 for food banks in our valley, which is more than $12,000 more than what was raised in 2020.

That brings our seven-year total to $632,746.41.

Everyone who donated was able to choose which food bank their money went to, and more than $42,900 was donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, who had a record-breaking holiday season themselves.

“December 2021 was one of the record years at the food bank. We actually projected based on our previous holiday numbers 2,100 to 2,200 clients that we would serve and it turned into 2,674 from last December, so we were far above that,” said Sarah Martin, Central Okanagan Food Bank community development coordinator.

A record amount was raised for the Oliver Food Bank. Last year, $8,327 was directed towards them, and this year more than $25,000 was donated to the southern Okanagan food bank.

“I don’t know how people are so generous. They really are and they care,” said Julie Van Dusen with Oliver Food Bank.

“The caring that comes through, it’s not just donations, it’s not just money or food, it’s actual caring about our neighbours.”

Finally, between $1,000 to $5,000 was directed to the Armstrong Food Bank, Enderby Food Bank, Kelowna Salvation Army, Lake Country Food Bank, Penticton Salvation Army, Princeton Food Bank, Salmon Arm Food Bank, Summerland Food Bank and the Vernon Salvation Army.

Together we have been able to make a change and help support our neighbours who have found themselves in a situation where they need to ask for help and the need is only growing as the pandemic continues on.

We are so thankful for our partners, Valley First Credit Union, Feed the Valley and Source Graphics & Print Co. Ltd. along with Food Banks BC. We couldn’t do the campaign without them and our viewers who gave generously this year.