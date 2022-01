Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after a fight broke out on a train in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto Police said officers received reports around 5:20 p.m. of a fight on a train at College Subway Station.

They rushed to the scene on the southbound platform.

One man had been “struck with (a) metal object,” the tweet reads.

According to police, officers are now searching for the victim.

