Police seek information in Toronto shooting that injured 3 boys

Toronto police are appealing for help in identifying a suspect after a shooting that left three boys injured earlier this month.

Police said officers were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a shooting.

Police said a group of young men were gathered at the back of a building when an unknown man approached them, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at the group.

A dark-coloured SUV fled the area after the shooting, officers said.

The victims, three boys under 18 years old, were taken to hospital. One of them remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.