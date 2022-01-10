Peterborough police seek armed bank robbery suspect after firearm pointed at staff

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a downtown bank on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery during which a firearm had been pointed at employees before the suspect fled.

Police did not state if the suspect managed to take any money or items.

Officers and the canine unit searched the area, but the suspect was not located. No one was injured in the incident.

On Monday afternoon, police released surveillance images of the suspect who is described as being in his early 20s with a large build with brown skin tone and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt with graphic of a bird, a black coat with a hood, light-coloured jeans and a white mask over top of a black mask.

Police say he also had tattoo on the back of his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

