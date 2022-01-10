Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek armed bank robbery suspect after firearm pointed at staff

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 3:08 pm
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a reported bank robbery on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a reported bank robbery on Monday morning. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a downtown bank on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery during which a firearm had been pointed at employees before the suspect fled.

Police did not state if the suspect managed to take any money or items.

3 spousal assault arrests in Peterborough on weekend: police

Officers and the canine unit searched the area, but the suspect was not located.  No one was injured in the incident.

On Monday afternoon, police released surveillance images of the suspect who is described as being in his early 20s with a large build with brown skin tone and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt with graphic of a bird, a black coat with a hood, light-coloured jeans and a white mask over top of a black mask.

Police say he also had tattoo on the back of his left hand.

Police note the suspect has a tattoo on the back of his hand.
Police note the suspect has a tattoo on the back of his hand. Peterborough Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Talking collisions and calls for service with Peterborough Police Service Insp. John Lyons' Global News Morning Peterborough: Talking collisions and calls for service with Peterborough Police Service Insp. John Lyons
Global News Morning Peterborough: Talking collisions and calls for service with Peterborough Police Service Insp. John Lyons
