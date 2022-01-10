3 spousal assault arrests in Peterborough on weekend: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they laid assault charges in several domestic-related incidents over the weekend.

In each of the arrests, the Peterborough Police Service did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim or victims.

Spousal assault

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home in the area of Ashburnham and Marsdale drives following reports of an assault. Police say they learned a verbal altercation turned into a physical one when a man refused to leave the residence of an ex-partner.

Story continues below advertisement

A vehicle was also found damaged before the suspect left the area. He was located a short distance away from the residence.

Read more: Toronto man sentenced to 15 years in prison for beating mother to death

A 37-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with spousal assault and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

Woman, child assaulted

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, an officer on general patrol was stopped by a child who requested help at a home in the area of River Road South and Bensfort Road. Police learned of an assault incident involving a woman and child.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with two counts of assault (spouse and child) and uttering threats against a child.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

Toronto man arrested

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a Lansdowne Street hotel about a reported domestic incident. At the hotel, officers were informed of several other incidents over a number of days and locations involving the same victim.

The investigation led to the location and arrest of a 36-year-old Toronto man (Scarborough) early Monday morning.

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm (choking, suffocating or strangling), spousal assault with a weapon, spousal assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

Story continues below advertisement