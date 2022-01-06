Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted after fatal Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city.

Police said officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 on Sunday at 5:51 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and located 37-year-old Toronto resident Ariyo Fakomi suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took him to hospital where he died.

Fakomi’s death marked Toronto’s first homicide of 2022.

In a statement issued Thursday, police said Toronto resident Shawn Powers is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous,” the statement said.

“If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

