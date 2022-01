Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after a shooting in North York on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 at around 5:52 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found a man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been stabilized, police said.

There is no word on suspects.

