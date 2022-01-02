Menu

Crime

OPP charge 17 with weapon-related offences after shots heard in Melancthon Township

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2022 3:50 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

MELANCTHON, Ont. — Investigators with the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged 17 people with firearms and weapons-related charges.

Police say the charges were laid after officers were called Saturday to a rural property in Melancthon Township, where gunshots were heard around 5:49 p.m.

Read more: 2 men seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

When officers arrived at the scene in the community north of Orangeville, Ont., they heard the sound of gunshots coming from a large field on County Road 17.

Trending Stories

The officers later entered a property and charged 17 people with 28 firearm and weapons-related offences.

The officers also seized eight firearms that they found on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there still looking for one person related to the case.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
