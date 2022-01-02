OPP charge 17 with weapon-related offences after shots heard in Melancthon Township

Send this page to someone via email

MELANCTHON, Ont. — Investigators with the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged 17 people with firearms and weapons-related charges.

Police say the charges were laid after officers were called Saturday to a rural property in Melancthon Township, where gunshots were heard around 5:49 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the community north of Orangeville, Ont., they heard the sound of gunshots coming from a large field on County Road 17.

The officers later entered a property and charged 17 people with 28 firearm and weapons-related offences.

The officers also seized eight firearms that they found on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there still looking for one person related to the case.