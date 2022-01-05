Menu

Health

Nova Scotia set to hold COVID-19 briefing as calls grow for remote learning

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'NSTU President Hopes NS Changes Its Decision On Resuming In-class Learning' NSTU President Hopes NS Changes Its Decision On Resuming In-class Learning
NS Teachers Union President, Paul Wozney, speaks to Alyse Hand about his concerns with the provinces decision to resume in-class learning on Jan. 10.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are poised to hold a COVID-19 briefing, as calls for students to return to remote learning grow louder.

The teleconference is scheduled for 3 p.m. AT on Wednesday and will be live streamed here.

Currently, public school students are scheduled to return to the classrooms on Jan. 10.

That makes Nova Scotia the only Atlantic Canadian province still planning to start 2022 with in-class learning.

Read more: Nova Scotia teachers prepare for return to in-class learning, hope province changes course

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has called for remote learning to be instituted for at least two weeks, and then re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

Union president Paul Wozney has also said the province needs to equip staff with personal protection equipment and improve ventilation in classrooms.

Trending Stories

Earlier this week, Strang maintained that schools were the best place for students to be.

“We can accept a fair degree of spread of the virus to allow us to continue to do some of the things that protect our mental and emotional well-being and minimize financial impacts,” Strang said to reporters.

Read more: COVID-19 - N.S. estimates 6,439 active cases as hospital outbreaks grow

As of Tuesday, there was an estimated 6,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The latest update said there were 40 people in hospital with the virus, including five in ICU.

There are outbreaks reported at several hospitals in the province, including the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Northside General Hospital, Dartmouth General Hospital, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.

