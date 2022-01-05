Nova Scotia set to hold COVID-19 briefing as calls grow for remote learning

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are poised to hold a COVID-19 briefing, as calls for students to return to remote learning grow louder.

The teleconference is scheduled for 3 p.m. AT on Wednesday and will be live streamed here.

Currently, public school students are scheduled to return to the classrooms on Jan. 10.

That makes Nova Scotia the only Atlantic Canadian province still planning to start 2022 with in-class learning.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has called for remote learning to be instituted for at least two weeks, and then re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

Story continues below advertisement

Union president Paul Wozney has also said the province needs to equip staff with personal protection equipment and improve ventilation in classrooms.

Earlier this week, Strang maintained that schools were the best place for students to be.

“We can accept a fair degree of spread of the virus to allow us to continue to do some of the things that protect our mental and emotional well-being and minimize financial impacts,” Strang said to reporters.

As of Tuesday, there was an estimated 6,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The latest update said there were 40 people in hospital with the virus, including five in ICU.

There are outbreaks reported at several hospitals in the province, including the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Northside General Hospital, Dartmouth General Hospital, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.

Advertisement