Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update after 5 days of record-breaking cases

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 8:47 am
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks during a COVID-19 news conference on Nov. 17. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks during a COVID-19 news conference on Nov. 17. Communications Nova Scotia

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

Nova Scotia reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 the day before – which was the fifth-straight day of record-breaking cases.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. breaks daily case count record for 5th day with 485 cases

More than 300 of Monday’s new cases are in Central region of the province, which includes Halifax.

Health officials also reported an outbreak of the disease at Parkstone Enhanced Care — a long-term care facility in Halifax — where one resident and one staff member has tested positive for the disease.

-With files from the Canadian Press

