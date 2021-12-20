COVID-19: N.S. breaks daily case count record for 5th day with 485 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has broken its daily COVID-19 case count record for the fifth day in a row.

On Monday, the province reported 485 new cases of the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began in 2020.

Last Thursday, there were 287 cases. Friday saw 394, Saturday had 426 and Sunday registered 476.

Of the new cases on Monday, 317 were in Central Zone, which includes the Halifax area. Meanwhile, 57 cases were in Eastern Zone, 36 in Northern Zone and 75 in Western Zone.

Nine people are currently in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit. That’s two more people in hospital since the province last updated hospitalizations on Friday.

The case numbers have skyrocketed amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Last week, Premier Tim Houston said it’s a trend the province can expect to see in the coming days.

“Nova Scotians, we’re not used to high case numbers and we don’t like them. But the reality is that the case numbers will continue to stay high. We expect to see sustained high case counts over the coming days, for sure,” he said during a briefing on Friday.

“The sheer volume of cases is putting incredible pressure on public health and also on our dedicated lab professionals.”

On Sunday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 9,198 tests.

Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Outbreak at long-term care, school exposures

The province is reporting an outbreak at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax, where one resident and one staff member have tested positive.

“All staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all eligible residents have had a booster shot. Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the province noted in a release.

Over the past three days, 28 schools have been notified of an exposure.