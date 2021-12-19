Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. breaks single-day record again with 476 new cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 having significant impact on many N.S. sectors' COVID-19 having significant impact on many N.S. sectors
Gathering limits, physical distancing rules and stricter mask policies have been put into effect in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. But as Callum Smith reports, there have been few hospitalizations, the virus is having a significant impact on many sectors including healthcare.

Nova Scotia has recorded another single-day, record-high number of COVID-19 cases — just one day after setting the record.

On Sunday, the province announced 476 cases. Of those, 333 are in Central Zone, 82 are in Eastern Zone, 43 are in Northern Zone and 18 are in Western Zone.

Read more: COVID-19 cases continue to soar across Canada fuelled by Omicron variant

Public health continues to be bogged down by the spike in testing and positive cases. Anyone confirmed positive by a lab test should be contacted within 24 hours to receive information on required testing and isolation. This contact can be through text.

People are asked to reach out to their own close contacts. All close contacts, even those who are fully vaccinated, must isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and book a PCR test.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,837 tests.

Meanwhile, line-ups to pick up rapid test kits were long over the weekend, and began before the doors even opened at the Halifax Convention Centre.

On Sunday, rapid testing and kits can be picked up in Central Zone at St. Margaret’s Centre in Upper Tantallon and the Halifax Convention Centre downtown.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Omicron variant detected in at least 41 U.S. states' COVID-19: Omicron variant detected in at least 41 U.S. states
