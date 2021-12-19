COVID-19: N.S. breaks single-day record again with 476 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has recorded another single-day, record-high number of COVID-19 cases — just one day after setting the record.

On Sunday, the province announced 476 cases. Of those, 333 are in Central Zone, 82 are in Eastern Zone, 43 are in Northern Zone and 18 are in Western Zone.

Public health continues to be bogged down by the spike in testing and positive cases. Anyone confirmed positive by a lab test should be contacted within 24 hours to receive information on required testing and isolation. This contact can be through text.

People are asked to reach out to their own close contacts. All close contacts, even those who are fully vaccinated, must isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and book a PCR test.

Not quite sure who to notify as a close contact? A close contact is anyone who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, while that person was infectious. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/5AB9u84QyZ — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) December 19, 2021

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,837 tests.

Meanwhile, line-ups to pick up rapid test kits were long over the weekend, and began before the doors even opened at the Halifax Convention Centre.

On Sunday, rapid testing and kits can be picked up in Central Zone at St. Margaret’s Centre in Upper Tantallon and the Halifax Convention Centre downtown.

It’s a snowy Sunday HRM!

Looking to get an asymptomatic COVID-19 Rapid test and take-home test kits today? You can get both at St. Margret’s Centre & @hfxconventions! Rapid testing is free! you don’t need your healthcard, just your name & a way to contact you with the results! pic.twitter.com/a74bf7KcCy — Lauren Mills (@HFX_Lauren) December 19, 2021

