COVID-19 cases continue to soar across Canada fuelled by Omicron variant

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 cases are continuing to soar across the country, with Ontario and Quebec each posting more than 3,000 new cases today fuelled by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

One day after setting a pandemic record for daily cases, Quebec reported 3,631 new infections, two deaths and a big jump in hospitalizations in its latest numbers.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,301 new infections — the highest tally since early May — and four additional deaths.

The surge is being seen in other provinces as well, as Nova Scotia reported 426 new cases.

4:39 Answering your COVID-19 questions on the Omicron variant Answering your COVID-19 questions on the Omicron variant

As infections soar across the country ahead of the Christmas holiday, a slew of restrictions are being reintroduced next week by provincial governments while Ottawa will tighten border rules as of Tuesday, requiring a pre-arrival negative molecular test result for COVID-19, even for short trips of less than 72 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Provinces bring back restrictions across Canada as Omicron spreads

On Friday, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Omicron numbers have rapidly risen since last week, and she urged Canadians to adjust their holiday plans.